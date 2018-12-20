Jasdan assembly byelection: 36.85 per cent voter turnout recorded till 12 PM

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Jasdan, Dec 20: Voting for Jasdan assembly byelection is underway in Gujarat on Thursday. The BJP has fielded Kunvarji Bavaliya against Congress candidate Avsar Nakiya. Till 12pm 36.85 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The Jasdan assembly seat fell vacant in July after sitting member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kunvarji Bavaliya quit the Congress to join the BJP. Bavaliya was soon sworn in as a minister in the cabinet of chief minister Vijay Rupani.

Bavaliya, who has been five-time MLA and one-term MP, joined the BJP and inducted as the Cabinet Minister. The counting will be carried out Sunday.

Jasdan is general category constituency in the Rajkot district and Saurashtra region of Gujarat and is a part of the Rajkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total of 228468 voters in the constituency, of which 120382 are male, 108086 female.

Jasdan is a Koli majority seat where Congress has also fielded a Koli candidate. Nakia was BJP candidate Kunwarji Bavaliya's campaign manager in the past.

Jasdan constituency recorded a voter turnout of 73.44% in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections and the polling for this seat was held on December 9, 2017 in Phase 1 of the elections.