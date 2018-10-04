Vladimir Putin arrives in India today for 2-day visit: The itinerary

  • search

    New Delhi, Oct 4: All eyes are on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India starting Thursday, October 4, since the occasion could see India and Russia inking a deal over Moscow granting India S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems. Putin is arriving in India for the 19th bilateral summit between the two traditional allies.

    File photo of Vladimir Putin
    File photo of Vladimir Putin

    Putin will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and speak on a number of issues - from regional to global - including the imposition of sanctions by the US on the import of crude oil from Iran.

    Here is the itinerary of Putin's India visit:

    • Arrival at Air Force Station, Palam, New Delhi at 6.40 pm on Thursday
    • Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7.30 pm.
    • Meeting with Modi at Hyderabad House at 11 am on Friday, October 5
    • Delegation-level talks between the two countries at Hyderabad House at 11.30 am
    • Exchange of agreements and press statements at Hyderabad House at 1.20 pm
    • Interaction with children at Central Garden, ITC Maurya, at 2.30 pm
    • Addressing India-Russia Business Summit at ITC Maurya at 3.30 pm
    • Meeting President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 4.30 pm
    • Departure for Russia at 5.40 pm

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 9:39 [IST]
