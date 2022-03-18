Vivek Agnihotri, Kashmir Files director, gets ‘Y’ category security cover

Centre of Excellency Lab to be set up by University of Jammu, Delhi firm

New Delhi, Mar 18: Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri - director of 'The Kashmir Files' gets 'Y' category security cover, deployment of four to five armed commandos in close proximity. He will be protected by the CRPF during his stay or travel all over India.

Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the 'Y' category security. The decision to provide the 'Y' category security to Agnihotri by CRPF across India has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker's increased threat perception after the release of the 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised "The Kashmir Files", a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, for "bringing the truth in its correct form" and said history has to be presented in the right context from time to time.

The prime minister's ringing endorsement of the film while addressing a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting was echoed by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya among others.

Slamming the "campaign to discredit" the Vivek Agnihotri directorial by those who claim to be the flagbearers of freedom of expression, Modi said there have been continuous efforts to "bury the truth".

"They are shocked that the truth that they tried to suppress is now coming out with the backing of facts and efforts," Modi said about the film at the centre of a political slugfest with the Congress and several other opposition parties objecting to it.