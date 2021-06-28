Virtual ashirwad: Watch bride seeking blessings of in-laws on Zoom call

This groom cancelled his wedding, got married to another woman because mutton was not served

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

With COVID-19 related restrictions in place, very few functions are taking place. The crowds at weddings are very few as all state government have capped the number of guests in the wake of the pandemic.

In such times a video has gone viral in which a bride seeks blessings of her in-laws through a Zoom call.

The video went viral after it was shared on an Instagram page called Dulhaniya with the caption, 'virtual ashirwad from in-laws is a brand new addition to zoom weddings.' The video was originally shared by the bride Nikita Kaur.

The video has over 36,000 likes so far. The bride is wearing a blue salwar suit with a red dupatta covering her head. In the video she is seeing touching the screen of her device with both hands. She says, mother in law, father in law me touching your feet. She then bursts into laughter. What did you think of the video, let us know in the comments section.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 10:34 [IST]