Virat-Anushka reveal name of their daughter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 01: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced that they have named their first child, daughter Vamika.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy last August, welcomed the baby on January 11.

In a heartwarming note on Instagram, Sharma said that the arrival of Vamika has been a blessing for them.

Virat-Anushka seen for 1st time post child's birth

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level!

"Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes," she wrote alongside a picture in which she can be seen holding the baby, with Kohli standing next to her.

"Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," the actor added.

Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.