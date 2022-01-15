Viral video shows waves crashing into homes as tsunami warning sounds in Tonga

YouTube
    Tonga, Jan 15: A tsunami alert has been issued for all of Tonga following a violent eruption at the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano on Friday. The volcano is located about 30 kilometres south-east of Fonuafo'ou island in Tonga.

    Image credit: Facebook account of Tongan Meteorological Service
    The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for all of Tonga. The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano.

    A viral video shows waved rolling through coastal Tongan homes as a tsunami warning has been announced for the whole Pacific island nation.

    "A hazardous tsunami has been generated by volcanic activity in Tonga. Monitoring is underway to evaluate the threat. TSUNAMI ADVISORY for American Samoa," US Emergency alert tweeted.

    Tonga, officially named the Kingdom of Tonga is a Polynesian country. It is the only remaining Indigenous monarchy in the Pacific islands.

    The Pacific island nation is surrounded by Fiji and Wallis and Futuna (France) to the northwest; Samoa to the northeast; New Caledonia (France) and Vanuatu to the west; Niue (the nearest foreign territory) to the east; and Kermadec (New Zealand) to the southwest. Tonga is about 1,800 kilometres (1,100 mi) from New Zealand's North Island.

    X