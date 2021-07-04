Viral video shows Monkey washing plates at chai stall
New Delhi, July 04: A video has gone viral on social media platforms shows a monkey washing plate just like a human being at a tea shop.
This viral video was first shared on Instagram by a page named Ghantaa with the caption, "Everyone gotta work hard".
The video has famous dialogue playing at the background, "Ammi jaan kehti thi ki koi bhi dhanda chota nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota".
The video has been liked by more than 2 lakh 60 thousand users on Instagram.
The video begins with the camera showing us a tea stall and people standing around it and in the next few seconds, the camera's focus is shifted to the monkey sitting on a table and washing a white plate by dipping it on a tub full of water. Later, the monkey is also seen smelling the plate just to check if it's properly cleaned or not.