Viral video: Passengers join in impromptu Garba performance at Bengaluru airport

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 30: A video of passengers performing an impromptu Garba dance at Bengaluru airport has gone viral on social media. The clip shows a gleeful crowd participating in the dance performance in perfect synchronisation has won netizens heart.

"Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba," captioned Divya Putrevu on het Twitter account.

Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru!

Had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport

Crazy event by staff! Beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba. 🥹🫰 pic.twitter.com/lpthAe933L — Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022

Since being posted the video has garnered nearly 4,000 views on the social media platform.

Love the vibes! :)

Lots of things planned for Dasara and Diwali and eventually X'mas! :) — FatBoySlim🇺🇦♥️🇮🇳 (@sandeeprrao1991) September 29, 2022

"Namma Bengaluru a melting pot of several cultures," wrote a Twitter user,.

"Love the vibes!" commented the other.

Anything can happen here and that's why

We 💓 Bengaluru ! — Prasad N P (@prasad_np) September 30, 2022

"Hello, thank you for the mention! BLR Airport strives to be a pioneer in providing a great passenger experience. We love it when our passengers admire the effort!", wrote the official handle of Bengaluru Airport.

Garba is a form of dance performed during the nine-day Hindu festival Navarātrī.

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 22:21 [IST]