Viral video: Monkey enters MP Liquor shop drinks whiskey like a pro

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 16: A viral video of a monkey enjoying his favourite whiskey while sitting inside a liquor shop from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla has gone viral on various social media platform.

The entire incident was captured on camera by the onlookers present at the wine shop and was shared on Twitter by user @smaheshwari523.

The 1.14-minute video clip shows with the simian selecting his bottle of whiskey before trying to open its lid by mouth.

An onlooker asks if the monkey came to the shop by mistake or by choice as a gaggle of laughter can be heard in the background.

Surprisingly, no one tried to shoo the monkey away.

Monkeys have been making news lately with videos of their appearances at unusual places doing the rounds on social media.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 15:49 [IST]