YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Viral video: Design error in giant slide ends in its closure in hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 24: A giant slide in the United States was forced to shut down in a matter of hours due to a design flaw. The huge slide at Michigan's Belle Isle Park re-opened on Friday and then was closed hours after parents voiced safety concerns.

    Viral video: Design error in giant slide ends in its closure in hours

    A video has been shared on Twitter and the same has gone viral. In the video several people can be seen riding the slide after which they were flung off into the air and sent them crashing with a thud.

    When nature took revenge against humans for cutting down a tree: Watch Anand Mahindra's viral clipWhen nature took revenge against humans for cutting down a tree: Watch Anand Mahindra's viral clip

    Since being shared the video has got over 11 million views. While some internet users were astonished that it took so long to realise the safety concerns other found the clip hilarious.

    "This made me laugh out loud hard! Sorry but 4 hours to notice this was not ok? Omg," wrote one user.

    "This is one of the best illustrations I've seen of why math calculations and engineering is so important," a user wrote.

    "This made me laugh out loud hard! Sorry but 4 hours to notice this was not ok? Omg," wrote one user.

    Video of woman thrashing Zomato delivery agent with shoes on road goes viralVideo of woman thrashing Zomato delivery agent with shoes on road goes viral

    "This is one of the best illustrations I've seen of why math calculations and engineering is so important," another person wrote.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X