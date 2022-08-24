Viral video: Design error in giant slide ends in its closure in hours

This Golden Retriever's reaction to its human engagement is priceless

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: A giant slide in the United States was forced to shut down in a matter of hours due to a design flaw. The huge slide at Michigan's Belle Isle Park re-opened on Friday and then was closed hours after parents voiced safety concerns.

A video has been shared on Twitter and the same has gone viral. In the video several people can be seen riding the slide after which they were flung off into the air and sent them crashing with a thud.

When nature took revenge against humans for cutting down a tree: Watch Anand Mahindra's viral clip

Since being shared the video has got over 11 million views. While some internet users were astonished that it took so long to realise the safety concerns other found the clip hilarious.

The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments.



I wonder why they decided to do such a thing 😳 pic.twitter.com/q7jpFdLdAO — Art (@artcombatpod) August 19, 2022

"This made me laugh out loud hard! Sorry but 4 hours to notice this was not ok? Omg," wrote one user.

"This is one of the best illustrations I've seen of why math calculations and engineering is so important," a user wrote.

"This made me laugh out loud hard! Sorry but 4 hours to notice this was not ok? Omg," wrote one user.

Video of woman thrashing Zomato delivery agent with shoes on road goes viral

"This is one of the best illustrations I've seen of why math calculations and engineering is so important," another person wrote.

That’s awesome! Where exactly is this??? — Atlas_Doc (@standombroski) August 20, 2022

Lol, thats an injury waiting to happen. Honestly suprized it stayed open that long. 😀 — Kris Phillips (@KrisPhillips81) August 19, 2022

I’m not sure it’s “waiting” 😂😂😂 — Bill 🗽 (@cvmaRider20) August 20, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 13:35 [IST]