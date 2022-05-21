Viral video: 80-year-old woman performs deadlift with ease, internet amused

Video of villagers stone-pelting at tiger cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni has left Internet fuming| Watch

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 21: Believe it or not, if you are someone who dreads hitting the gym, then this naani could seriously make you want to set some fitness goals. A video of an 80-year-old woman doing deadlifts with ease has left the internet amused.

The video was posted on Instagram by @punjabi_industry__.

In the video, a boy can be seen making a video of his grandmother doing deadlifts, considered one of the most difficult workouts.

He seemed surprised by his grandmother's ability to complete the fitness challenge that he had given her casually.

The 80-year-old woman is seen lifting the weights effortlessly.

Since posting the video has garnered over 4,000 views on Instagram and hundreds of comments.

The deadlift is a weight training exercise in which a loaded barbell or bar is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips, torso perpendicular to the floor, before being placed back on the ground. It is one of the three powerlifting exercises, along with the squat and bench press.

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 17:52 [IST]