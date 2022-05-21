YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral video: 80-year-old woman performs deadlift with ease, internet amused

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 21: Believe it or not, if you are someone who dreads hitting the gym, then this naani could seriously make you want to set some fitness goals. A video of an 80-year-old woman doing deadlifts with ease has left the internet amused.

    The video was posted on Instagram by @punjabi_industry__.

    Viral video: 80-year-old woman performs deadlift with ease, internet amused
    Image Courtesy: punjabi_industry__(Instagram)

    In the video, a boy can be seen making a video of his grandmother doing deadlifts, considered one of the most difficult workouts.

    He seemed surprised by his grandmother's ability to complete the fitness challenge that he had given her casually.

    The 80-year-old woman is seen lifting the weights effortlessly.

    Since posting the video has garnered over 4,000 views on Instagram and hundreds of comments.

    The deadlift is a weight training exercise in which a loaded barbell or bar is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips, torso perpendicular to the floor, before being placed back on the ground. It is one of the three powerlifting exercises, along with the squat and bench press.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X