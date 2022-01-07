Viral: This Animated video released in 2020 looks exactly the sequence of PM security breach

Kerala cop kicks, beats up passenger for travelling without ticket on train, video goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 07: Amid allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit was a well planned conspiracy, an old animated video has surfaced on social media websites that looks exactly sequence of the incident that happened with PM Modi on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Punjab. The video was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2020.

The video titled 'Fer Dekhange' uploaded by a channel named Bawa Film Industry shows PM Modi's cavalcade being blocked by tractors and a huge crowd.

BJP Leader Kapil Mishra cited the same video and claimed a rerun of the 2020 animated video in 2022. This video was allegedly uploaded by Khalistani supporters on YouTube a year ago.

YouTube पर एक साल पहले ये एनिमेटेड वीडियो खालिस्तानियों द्वारा डाला गया



इसमें मोदी जी को फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर नकली किसानों द्वारा रोककर, घेरकर मारने की कोशिश की जाती हैं



जैसा इस वीडियो में हैं, हूबहू वैसे ही पंजाब में करने की कोशिश की गई



This is serioushttps://t.co/MmY89xUxtl — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 7, 2022

In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

When Modi's convoy had reached near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road on Wednesday, around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, some protestors blocked the road following which the PM's cavalcade was halted for almost 15-20 minutes on a flyover.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur) Inderbir Singh had said around 100 farmers suddenly arrived on the spot and blocked the road.

A decision was taken to take the prime minister's convoy back to Bathinda airport after protestors started gathering on the other side of the flyover which could pose a huge security risk, he had said.