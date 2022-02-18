YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 18: Videos from wedding functions are a hit on the social media. Of course, marriage is a big occasion in India. From haldi, mehendi, sangeet, jaymal, farewell to every ritual of marriage, different types of videos dominate these days.

    Viral: Sabse Bada Nasha Kya Hai? Groom answer will make you laugh out

    Therefore, to make it memorable, the addition of fun moment is a must to ensure people don't get bored.

    In one of such instances, a pandit asks the groom a rather funny question about intoxication and drugs.

    In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the bride and groom, are seen sitting at the wedding mandap, performing rituals.

    Just when, the pandit asks the groom, 'Sabse bada nasha kya hai (what is the biggest intoxication?) Without thinking, the groom answers food, making everyone burst into laughter.

    This video has been posted on Instagram account named kalyani_life. The caption reads, 'For foodies, tag them.

    "Isse kehte foodie," wrote an Instagram user.

    "real man🙌 pure answer," wrote another.

    Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 16:24 [IST]
