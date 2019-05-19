Violence, clashes mar polling yet again in Bengal, Supriyo blames Mamata

Kolkata, May 19: BJP's Asansol MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for poll-related violence in state which occured yet again during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Elections in West Bengal were held across all the seven phases and violence was witnessed in most of the phases. Every phase has had its own share of violence that was unleashed on and around the polling day. Murders, clashes, stonepelting, lathicharge, firing, arson, West Bengal witnessed all during Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Supriyo slammed Mamata Banerjee over the repeated incidents of violence and said, as per a News 18 report, that this is bound happen when the CM of the state says 'she will take revenge'.

"They keep saying that I am the one spreading violence, but I am here to cast my vote...do you see any violence here?," Supriyo said today.

According to reports, there were allegations that BJP supporters were beaten up and its camp office vandalised allegedly by TMC workers in Kultoli in Jaynagar Lok Sabha on Sunday. Sayantan Basu, the BJP's candidate for Basirhat constituency, alleged rigging in several areas and said police was doing nothing to stop it.

BJP candidate in Diamond Harbour constituency, Nilanjan Roy, alleged that his car was vandalised in front of police in Budge Budge area.

When the rest of India has managed to have a relatively peaceful Lok Sabha election, West Bengal left everyone shocked. The violence in the state hit a crescendo during a roadshow by BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata on May 15. Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters and in the process the bust of famous reformist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar (1820-1891), placed inside a college in his memory, was vandalised.

Ahead of the last phase of the marathon Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Bhatpara. Gunshots rang, bombs were hurled and two vehicles were set on fire in Bhatpara, around 40km from Kolkata, after a BJP leader Arjun Singh was allegedly shot at in the area. Two cars parked in the area were set ablaze.

The third phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election was held on April 23. Reportedly, in West Bengal's Murshidabad, a voter was hacked to death at a polling booth during a conflict between the Congress and Trinamool Congress parties. Few others were also injured in the clashes in some other parts of the state as polling was held in five different constituencies. Explosives were reportedly hurled outside a booth in Balurghat in West Bengal, the forces lathicharged a mob in Suti area of Jangipur. Reports of conflict were also noticed in the conflicting areas like Chopra and Islampur.

Clashes broke out in Asansol area of West Bengal hours later the fourth phase of the general election began on April 29. Violent clashes and political squabble shrouded the fourth phase. Major incidents that took place on this day were - BJP candidate and union leader Babul Supriyo's vehicle was reportedly vandalized outside a polling booth. According to report, places like Suri and Nalhati (Birbhum), Nanoor (Bolpur) and Barabani (Asansol) saw pitched battles between party workers involving sharp weapons and sticks.