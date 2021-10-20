What steps have been taken to reduce crowds outside vaccination centres: Kerala HC to state govt

Allow second COVISHIELD dose after 4 weeks from first for those who want it early: Kerala HC to Centre

Violation of SC order barring bandhs will be "viewed seriously": Kerala HC to state authorities

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Oct 20: The Kerala High Court said that the government should implement the orders passed by Kerala High Court and Supreme Court over barring bandhs, and violation of the same would be "viewed seriously"

"However, on the facts and circumstances of this case, we only observe that all the authorities concerned should implement the decision of the Apex Court and this court, dealing with strike/ bandh, as stated supra, without giving room for any future complaint or representation in this regard, violation of which would be viewed seriously," the court said while disposing of a plea seeking a declaration that "educational bandhs" are illegal, unconstitutional and a violation of the dictum laid down by the apex court.

As per the plea, several schools and colleges in Kollam district remained shut due to a bandh call given by some students' organisations in 2018 and the complaint with the police did not elicit any action.

However, the Kerala government opposed the plea and claimed that the police department had arranged a meeting with all stakeholders and the issue was settled amicably. It claimed that no such incidents have been reported, thereafter.

The plea had contended that such protests violated the provisions of the 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education-2009'.

With inputs from PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 15:26 [IST]