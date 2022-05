Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor

Relief for Delhiites, no heatwave for next 4 days in Delhi: IMD

New Delhi, May 23: Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a press communique from the President's office.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 20:59 [IST]