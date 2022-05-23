YouTube
    Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 23: Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi.

    Vinai Kumar Saxena
    Vinai Kumar Saxena

    "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a press communique from the President's office.

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 20:59 [IST]
