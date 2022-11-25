Bollywood starlet at it again: Mocks Indian Army on the Galwan clash, then apologises

Vikram Gokhale's health improves, likely to be off ventilator soon: Hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 25: The health of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who is currently undergoing treatment in a Pune hospital, is showing slow but steady improvement, the authorities of the city-based hospital said on Friday. Gokhale, 77, has been undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here following health complications.

''Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eye and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours,'' Shirish Yadkikar, spokesperson of the hospital , was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. His blood pressure and other vitals are stable as well, he added.

On Thursday morning, his family members and doctors at the hospital had said that he was in a critical condition and not responding to treatment.

Gokhale had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated earlier on Wednesday. His condition was critical. The 82-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days.

Daughter refutes actor Vikram Gokhale's death news, shares he's critical

Known for playing men of authority on screen, Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Agneepath'' (1990), ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'' (2007), ''Natsamrat'' (2015) and ''Mission Mangal'' (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film ''Godavari''.

Gokhale made his directorial debut in 2010, with the Marathi film 'Aaghaat'. Produced by Sprint Arts Creation and executive producer Rajesh Damble, the film is based on a story written by Dr. Nitin Lavangare. The cast of the film includes actors Mukta Barve and Dr. Amol Kolhe and was shot in Pune.

Gokhale was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his acting in theatre, given by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama.

In 2013, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor category for his Marathi film 'Anumati'. In February 2016, due to a throat ailment, Gokhale retired from stage activities, though he continued film work.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 13:17 [IST]