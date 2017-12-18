'Vikas has won' says Modi after Gujarat, Himachal win

Gujarat Assembly polls : PM Modi thanks the people for victory | Oneindia News

I bow to the people of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said following the party's victory. The results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics, good governance, and development, Modi said in his first reaction following the verdict.

He said that the victory belongs to everyone in the BJP. I salute the BJP workers in these states. They have worked hard which has led to these impressive victories, the PM also said.

I bow to the people of Himachal and Gujarat for their affection and trust in the BJP. I assure the people that we will leave no stone unturned in extending development. The journey of development will be furthered in these states and I shall continue to work tirelessly for the people the PM also said.

OneIndia News