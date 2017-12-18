'Vikas has won' says Modi after Gujarat, Himachal win

Gujarat Assembly polls : PM Modi thanks the people for victory

I bow to the people of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said following the party's victory. The results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics, good governance, and development, Modi said in his first reaction following the verdict.

Vikas has won says Modi after Gujarat, Himachal win
Narendra Modi

He said that the victory belongs to everyone in the BJP. I salute the BJP workers in these states. They have worked hard which has led to these impressive victories, the PM also said.

I bow to the people of Himachal and Gujarat for their affection and trust in the BJP. I assure the people that we will leave no stone unturned in extending development. The journey of development will be furthered in these states and I shall continue to work tirelessly for the people the PM also said.

