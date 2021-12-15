Vijay Diwas: PM to take part in homage and reception ceremony

Surrender or we wipe you out, Army Chief had told Pakistan in 1971

New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Homage & Reception Ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at National War Memorial on 16 December, 2021 at around 10:30 AM.

As a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh, on 16 December last year, Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that were to traverse along different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala etc. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of 1971 war.

On 16 December 2021, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 14:50 [IST]