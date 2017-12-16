Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the soldiers who fought the 1971 Indo-Pak war on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

"On Vijay Diwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently. Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier, Defence Minister and the heads of the Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force gathered at Delhi's India Gate to pay tribute to the martyrs of the war at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

On this day in 1971, the war with Pakistan had ended and Bangladesh was created. Over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army.

PTI