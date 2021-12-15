YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 15: Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 16 December to commemorate the victory of Indian over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan forty-eight years ago.

    The end of the war also resulted in the unilateral and unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army and subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.

    Vijay Diwas 2021: When Pakistan lost the 1971 war and surrendered before Indian forces

    While it was a big day for Bangladesh, as it meant the secession of East Pakistan into the country, this win was also a proud moment for Indian Army. It was, after all, the first war after World War II that we had won conclusively. This day is also commemorated in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibos (Bengali: বিজয় দিবস).

    On this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the allied forces consists of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, led by General Jagjit Singh Aurora of India in the Ramna Race Course, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka after their defeat in the war.

    On 16 December every year, Citizens, senior officials, students & war veterans lay wreaths and remember the sacrifices of the soldiers. The anniversary of Vijay Divas is observed across India by paying tributes to the Indian martyrs who laid down their lives for liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 15:20 [IST]
