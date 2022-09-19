YouTube
    Video leak: Full statement by Chandigarh University

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 19: The Chandigarh University has said that no objectionable video was made of any student except a personal video shot by a girl which she shared with her boyfriend.

    Students stage a protest over objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly recorded by a hosteller, at Chandigarh University
    The statement comes in the wake of reports claiming that 60 objectionable mMS of students were found in the girl's phone. "All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless," RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said in an official statement.

    The university further added that all mobile phone and other material have been handed over to the police for investigation. There were protests held by the students of the Chandigarh University in Mohali on Saturday over the alleged videos.

    Further the university also said that the social media posts claiming that several girls attempted suicide over the incident is baseless. A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Punjab government into the matter.

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 6:14 [IST]
