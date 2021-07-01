Video: Curiosity bug hits these lions as they have a watch party around a crab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The video captured by rangers Ruggiero Barreto and Robyn Sewell at the MalaMala Private Game Reserve is 2.36 minutes long. In the video one can see that the lions take notice of the crab walking on the sand.

The next to follow is a bout of curiosity among the pride of lions.

The watch party is joined by another lion. The crab tries to make its way away from the lions. On YouTube the video was captioned, "this is the amazing moment a pride of lions were seen off as they came claw-to-claw in the wildwith a feisty four-inch CRAB!"

The video at the time of writing this copy has been viewed 158,671 times and has 303 comments. The viewers have been amazed by this video and one user said that the top ten Disney crossover. Another wrote, the crab has more female around him that I ever got in my entire life. What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments section.

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 12:53 [IST]