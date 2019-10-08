Majestic 'Jumbo savari' marks Mysuru Dasara grand finale

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Oct 08: A sea of people gathered in Karnataka's cultural capital Mysuru to witness the 'Jamboo Sawari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Arjuna' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, on a 750 kg golden howdah.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the 409th procession, to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, from the gates of the royal Amba Vilas Palace.

The procession also known as the victory parade consisted of artistes and tableaux from various districts depicting its regional culture and heritage, covering a distance of five km before ending at Bannimantapa.

Tableaux depicting various government programmes and social message, were also part of the procession. Reportedly, an estimated 40 lakh people had visited Mysuru during the festivities for the last nine days.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Minister Somanna, Mayor of Mysuru city flagged off the procession of caparisoned elephants by showering flowers on the idol at around 4:15 pm.

The Dasara procession is held on "Vijayadashami" day, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Earlier in the day, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular king of Mysuru took out the 'Vijaya Yatra' at the palace. He also performed special pooja to 'Shami' tree.'

Yaduveer has conducted Khasagi durbar (private durbar) by ascending the golden throne as per royal traditions and performed various rituals during the nine days of Navarathri.

Governor Vajubhai Vala attending the 'Panjina Kavayatthu' (torchlight parade) at Bannimantap, marks the end of the celebrations.