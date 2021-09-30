Coimbatore's IAF rape case: Victim subjected to 'two finger test' at academy, pressurised to withdraw complain

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Sep 30: The victim of sexual assault at the Indian Air Force in Coimbatore reportedly claimed that the medical officers at the academy carried out "two finger test", an unscientific practice to ascertain sexual abuse, on her.

She alleged that the officers at the academy pressurised her to withdraw the complaint, a report on News18, which has the access to the FIR, claimed. The victim said that she was subject to gaslighting by a few officers.

"I was feeling sick, my trauma intensified by the authorities' attitude and knowing the fact that my rapist was going to walk free. I had a panic attack around 02 30 hrs and had to be taken to the AFH. I was administered pills as I could not sleep and was having great trouble breathing. I was given a day's rest..." the website quotes her as saying in the FIR.

The 29-year-old woman further stated that the authorities made changes to the letters that she had submitted detailing her trauma and tried to tamper with the evidence, which forced her to file a complaint with the Coimbatore cops.

"On the morning of September 17, I finally gained the strength to file a complaint again. Losing all hopes on the authorities by September 19 night, I decided to file an online FIR," she said.

Based on her complaint, Flight Lieutenant Amitesh (29) was arrested by the Coimbatore cops for sexually assaulting his woman colleague. The incident occurred on 10 September.

The 29-year-old suffered an injury while playing a sport in the college facilities after which she took medication before going to sleep. However, when the complainant woke up she realised that she was sexually assaulted.

Amitesh was taken to the judge's house on Sunday where he was made to surrender. However, his lawyer told the court that the Coimbatore cops do not have the power to conduct the investigation an air force personnel and the trial should be conducted at a defense court.

It has now come to light that the accused had filed an anticipatory bail before he was arrested in Coimbatore.

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:21 [IST]