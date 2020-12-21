'Ready to take any responsibility': Rahul at Sonia's crucial meet with Cong 'rebels'

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93; PM Modi condoles

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 21: Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away Monday. He died a day after his 93rd birthday. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 in October and was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital.

The senior Congressman was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Chhattisgarh until April this year. He was also the AICC General Secretary (Administration) until a recent reshuffle within the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vohra.

"Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades", tweeted PMO quoting PM Modi.

Tweeting his condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that "Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends."

Vora is the third senior leader of the Congress, after Tarun Gogoi and Ahmed Patel, to die in last two months.