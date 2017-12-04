Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 | Oneindia News

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 79. The actor was suffering from old age related illness.

On 20 July 2012, Shashi Kapoor underwent a cataract surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in suburban Andheri. He was discharged from the hospital the same day.

He has also been a film director and assistant director in the Hindi film industry. In 2011, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contributions to Art-Cinema.

In 2015, he was awarded the 2014 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, making him the third member of his family to receive the highest award in Indian Cinema after Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor.

He was honoured by Walk of the Stars as his hand print was preserved for posterity at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai in November 2013.

Kapoor acted in more than a hundred films, of which he played the solo lead in 61.

Shashi Kapoor started his film career as a child actor. He worked in brother Raj Kapoor's Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951). Shashi Kapoor made his debut as hero in the 1961 film Dharmputra and then went on to rule the Bollywood from till late 1980s.

Expressing grief over the death of the veteran film personality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as 'gentleman of Hindi cinema'. "Heartfelt Homage To Prince Charming #Shashikapoor THE GENTLEMAN OF HINDI Cinema. RIP," PM Modi tweeted.

Heartfelt Homage To Prince Charming #Shashikapoor

THE GENTLEMAN OF HINDI Cinema. RIP pic.twitter.com/nn3CmKg7Da — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) December 4, 2017

Shashi Kapoor's pairing on the silver screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan was hugely popular and is considered to be one of best till date. The two superstars worked together in some of the biggest hits of Bollywood - Deewaar, Suhaag, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Silsila and Namak Halaal.

OneIndia News