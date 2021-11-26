YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Very poor air quality in Delhi, Gurugram schools to reopen after 15 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The overall Air Quality Index in Delhi on Friday slipped to 368 in 'very poor' category, again, after a few days of repite.The city's air quality index (AQI) read 368, while Particulate Matter (PM) 10 continued to remain a lead pollutant.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities and reopened schools, colleges and other educational institutions and work-from-home for its employees in view of an improvement in the air quality and the inconvenience caused to workers.

    According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

    Meanwhile, all private and government schools in Gurgaon will reopen on Friday after being shut for nearly 15 days due to a sudden spike in air pollution levels in the National Capital Region. The classes will follow covid guidelines.

    More DELHI AIR POLLUTION News  

    Read more about:

    delhi air pollution

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X