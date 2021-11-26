Very poor air quality in Delhi, Gurugram schools to reopen after 15 days

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 26: The overall Air Quality Index in Delhi on Friday slipped to 368 in 'very poor' category, again, after a few days of repite.The city's air quality index (AQI) read 368, while Particulate Matter (PM) 10 continued to remain a lead pollutant.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities and reopened schools, colleges and other educational institutions and work-from-home for its employees in view of an improvement in the air quality and the inconvenience caused to workers.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, all private and government schools in Gurgaon will reopen on Friday after being shut for nearly 15 days due to a sudden spike in air pollution levels in the National Capital Region. The classes will follow covid guidelines.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 9:14 [IST]