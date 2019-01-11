  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Verma refuses to take charge as DG fire services, resigns from service

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Alok Verma, who was ousted as CBI chief has refused to take charge as the DG of fire services.

    He said that he would have already been superannuated as on July 31 2017, but was serving in a fixed tenure role as the CBI Director, the tenure of which was to come to an end on January 31 2019.

    Alok Verma

    In his letter to the DoPT, he wrote, "it may be noted that the undersigned would have already been superannuated as on July 31 2017 and was only serving the Government as Director, CBI till January 31 2019, as the same was a fixed tenure role. The undersigned (Alok Verma) is not longer Director, CBI and has already crossed his superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. According the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today."

    Verma who was reinstated by the Supreme Court on Tuesday was ousted by the selection committee by a 2:1 verdict on Thursday. The committee said he "had not acted with the integrity expected of him".

    Verma also write that, "natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director."

    Read more about:

    alok verma resigns cbi vs cbi cbi

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue