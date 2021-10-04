Varun Attri- The trendsetter of the salon industry

By Anuj Cariappa

The top hairstylist has earned clients across the country and from abroad.

There are several industries and fields that each day produce some of the greatest success stories in the world. These success stories inspire and motivate so many other up-and-coming talents in those fields and make them realize how hard work and resilience are key to attaining the success they desire in life. The salon industry is one such that has constantly been growing, thanks to astute individuals and professionals who believe in crossing boundaries and pushing the envelope when it comes to innovating in the industry to stand apart from the rest. We couldn't help but notice the meteoric rise of a youngster, a pure talent, whose work speaks of versatility in the salon industry; he is Varun Attri, the much-talked-about hairstylist-entrepreneur, well-known not just in India, but also in many other parts of the world. More and more people have been coming from outside India to get a magical hairstyle look from the master hairstylist.

From making his name in Delhi to becoming the go-to person for diverse hairstyles across the country, Varun Attri has become a trailblazer in the salon industry and has been inspiring greatness in the same through his excellence as the top hairstylist. This young man has even proved his mettle in entrepreneurship by founding his brands "VA Products" and "Varun Attri Unisex Salon", which radiate his brilliance and passion for hairstyling and the salon world as a whole.

It won't be wrong to say that Varun Attri is today spreading his magic all over the country. The one who began as a trainee with brands like Vidal Sassoon, L'Oréal India and Sebastian Professional went ahead in becoming a Creative Art Director and got awarded Sebastian's Best North India Stylist. He has also been honoured as a young entrepreneur by Salon International.

Varun Attri has become a trainer for many up-and-coming talents in the industry, and now many hairstylists are learning his astute techniques from his masterclass. As a hairstylist, Varun Attri also provides free education on hairdressing for all those who have the fire in them but cannot afford to learn it. Moreover, his skills in creating closer connections with each of his clients have also propelled him forward in the industry. That is how he has gained over 100 Indian celebrities as his clients and has even styled models.

When it comes to hair, beauty, nails, makeup, Varun Attri has shone brighter as a true artist and stylist whose services are trusted by all, including the celebrities he has worked with so far. Providing free education to low-income groups and training students at his salon has also become like a way of life for the Indian hairstylist-entrepreneur Varun Attri, whose supremacy in hairstyling and styling has gained him immense respect and recognition in the industry.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 16:05 [IST]