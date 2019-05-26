Valued at Rs 6,60,19,46,757 Kamal Nath’s son Nakul is richest MP

New Delhi, May 26: Valued at Rs 6,60,19,46,757, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's son, Nakul Nath is the richest MP in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Nakul Nath, who won the elections from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has declared moveable assets worth Rs 6,18,41,72,757. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 41,77,74,000 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Second on the list is Vasanthakumar H of the Congress, who won the elections from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 2,30,49,30,444 and moveable assets at Rs 1,87,00,00,000. His total assets are worth Rs 4,17,49,30,444.

Third on this list is D K Suresh of the Congress, who won the elections from the Bangalore Rural constituency in Karnataka. His total assets are worth Rs 3,05,59,16,927. His moveable and immoveable assets are valued at Rs 33,30,03,790 and Rs 3,05,59,16,927 respectively.

Out of the 539 Winners analysed, 475 (88%) are crorepatis. Out of 542 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 443 (82%) Winners were crorepatis. Out of 543 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 315(58%) Winners were crorepatis.

Out of 301 Winners from BJP, 43 (84%) out of 51 Winners from INC, 22 (96%) out of 23 Winners from DMK, 20(91%) out of 22 Winners fielded by AITC, 19(86%) out of 22 Winners fielded by YSRCP, and 18(100%) Winners from SHS have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per Winner in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs 20.93 Crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per Winner for 301 BJP Winners is Rs 14.52 Crores, 51 INC Winners have average assets of Rs 38.71 Crores, 23 DMK Winners have average assets worth Rs 24.51 Crores, 22 YSRCP Winners have average assets worth Rs 54.85 Crore, and 22 AITC Winners have average assets of Rs. 6.15 crores.