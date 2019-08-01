Vadodara rains: 22 trains cancelled; airport shut, army on standby

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Vadodara, Aug 01: Vadodara city and nearby areas in Gujarat were pounded by heavy rains yesterday where it poured more than 16 inch in less than eight hours leading to low lying areas getting inundated.

On Wednesday, a major cloudburst in central Gujarat's Vadodara city and around threw normal life out of gear, flooding most areas.

The authorities have deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to shift people from low lying areas to safe locations while schools and colleges have been ordered to be shut on Thursday.

Extremely heavy rains likely in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar and rushed two IAS officers to oversee moving people from inundated localities in Vadodara.

Vadodara railway station has also been shut down and as many as 22 trains were cancelled, while two flights were diverted to Ahmedabad due to water-logging.

As per weathermen, heavy rains will take a backseat today and only light to moderate showers are expected. Rains will become even lighter tomorrow onward.

As per the IMD forecast, widespread rainfall across Gujarat will continue till Saturday.

Since Monday, the South West monsoon became vigorous over Saurashtra region and active over other districts of Gujarat where heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at several places in the Central Gujarat and south Gujarat districts like Vadodara, Valsad, Surat, Dangs, Bharuch and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli while Jamnagar, Dwarka and a few areas of Kutch on Wednesday.

Vadodara rains Here is the full list of cancelled, diverted, short terminated trains due to water-logging at Vadodara Station:

Cancelled

1. 69176 Anand Bharuch MEMU

2. 69175 Bharuch Anand MEMU

3. 59101 Vadodara - Kathana Passenger

4. 59102 Kathana - Vadodara Passenger

5. 52034 Pratapnagar Jambusar NG Mixed Passenger

6. 52033 Jambusar Pratapnagar NG Mixed Passenger

7. 22928 Ahmedabad Mumbai Lokshakti Express

8. 22927 Mumbai Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express

9. 22137 Prerana Express

10. 19031 Haridwar Mail

11. 22945 Mumbai Central-Okha Saurashtra Mail

12. 12267 Mumbai Central-Rajkot Duronto Express

13. 19016 Porbandar-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express

14. 12928 Vadodara Express

15. 12927 Vadodara Express

16. 19016 Saurashtra Express

17. 19707 Aravali Express

18. 12971 Bhavnagar Express

19. 12901 Gujarat Mail

20. 12267 Mumbai CentralRajkot Duronto Express

21. 22923 Bandra Terminus - Jamnagar Humsafar Express

22. 22903 Bandra Terminus Bhuj AC Superfast Express

Short terminated

1. 19218 Sau Janata Express short terminated at Ahmedabad Junction

2. 19217 Sau Janata Express short terminated at Valsad

3. 19708 Aravali Express short terminated at Ahmedabad Junction

4. 14707 Ranakpur Express short terminated at Ahmedabad Junction

5. 22452 Chandigarh Mumbai CDG BDTS Superfast Express short terminated at Abu Road railway station

6. 04817 Jodhpur Mumbai BGKT BDTS Special short terminated at Ahmedabad Junction

7. 22956 Bhuj Mumbai Kutch Express short terminated at Gandhidham Junctio

8. 12927 Vadodara Express short terminated at Jamnagar

9. 11096 Pune Ahmedabad Ahimsa Express short terminated at Bharuch Junction

10. 22955 Kutch Express short terminated at Navsari

11. 59439 Ahmadabad Passenger short terminated at Surat

12. 12972 Bhavnagar Bandra Express short terminated at Botad Junction

13. 12946 Surat Express short terminated at Rajula Junction

14. 59832 Kota - Vadodara Passenger short terminated at Dahod

15. 59831 Vadodara - Kota Passenger short terminated at Dahod

16. 22137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad Prerana Express short terminated at Udhna/Surat

Diverted

1. 12833 Howrah Express diverted via Anand-Godhra-Ratlam-Bhopal-Itarsi-Nagpur

2. 17037 Secunderabad - Hisar Express diverted via Vadodara-Godhra-Ratlam-Chittaurgarh

3. 16336 Gandhidham Express diverted via Vadodara-Godhra-Dakor-Anand

4. 16210 Ajmer Express diverted via Vadodara-Godhra-Ratlam-Chittaurgarh-Ajme