Vaccine FAQ: How much does a COVID-19 shot cost? When, how, where to get it in Phase-2

New Delhi, Feb 27: India is all set to begin the second phase of mass vaccination on March 1 by vaccinating for people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities.

The ministry specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine -- heart failure with hospital admission in past year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

Corona vaccine price fixed at Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Registration:

You can download Co-WIN 2.0 portal or register through Aarogya Setu app after February 28, the government is currently updating the platform from Co-WIN 1.0 to Co-WIN 2.0.

What will be the cost of vaccination at a government hospital?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

What will be the cost of vaccination in a private hospital?

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine

List of private hospitals

A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and the National Health Authority.

Will people be given choice of vaccine?

There is no clarity on this yet from the government.

10,000 private, 600 CGHS hospitals to act as vaccination sites

All the private health facilities which will serve as Government COVID Vaccination Centers must follow strict norms of due process, quality and safety including integration with the National Co-Win technology platform. All private health facilities must also have adequate space, adequate cold chain arrangements, adequate number of vaccinators and support staff and adequate arrangements for addressing Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).