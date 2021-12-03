2 fliers test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu: TN Govt says tests will only ascertain if Omicron variant

Details of the two patients who have been detected positive for Omicron variant

Will Omicron variant trigger Covid third wave in India?

Measures against delta work for omicron variant too

12 suspects of Omicron variant admitted to hospital in Delhi

Brace up for Omicron: WHO tells Asia-Pacific

Vaccination will protect against Omicron: What symptoms to expect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: With the new variant of COVID-19 the Omicron threatening another wave across the world, several questions are being asked regarding the symptoms.

South African Medical Association Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee, the first to detect the new COVID-19 variant speaking to news agency ANI listed out the symptoms. She however advised everyone to get vaccinated as this will protect you.

#WATCH | South African Medical Association Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee, the first to detect the new COVID-19 variant #Omicron, enlisting symptoms & guidelines pic.twitter.com/WgOprbZm3x — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

Those infected with the Omicron variant could have the following symptoms:

Body pain

Sore muscles

Headache

Tiredness

There will not be complaints of loss of smell or taste as was the case with the Delta variant.

This shows that Omicron is milder than the Delta variant

Currently there are not many cases at hospitals

At the hospital level the picture may change. We need to wait and see

At a hospital in Botswana, two young unvaccinated people got very illl

The vaccination will help protect you

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:20 [IST]