Vaccination will protect against Omicron: What symptoms to expect
New Delhi, Dec 03: With the new variant of COVID-19 the Omicron threatening another wave across the world, several questions are being asked regarding the symptoms.
South African Medical Association Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee, the first to detect the new COVID-19 variant speaking to news agency ANI listed out the symptoms. She however advised everyone to get vaccinated as this will protect you.
#WATCH | South African Medical Association Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee, the first to detect the new COVID-19 variant #Omicron, enlisting symptoms & guidelines pic.twitter.com/WgOprbZm3x— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021
Those infected with the Omicron variant could have the following symptoms:
- Body pain
- Sore muscles
- Headache
- Tiredness
There will not be complaints of loss of smell or taste as was the case with the Delta variant.
This shows that Omicron is milder than the Delta variant
Currently there are not many cases at hospitals
At the hospital level the picture may change. We need to wait and see
At a hospital in Botswana, two young unvaccinated people got very illl
The vaccination will help protect you