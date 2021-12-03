YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vaccination will protect against Omicron: What symptoms to expect

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 03: With the new variant of COVID-19 the Omicron threatening another wave across the world, several questions are being asked regarding the symptoms.

    Vaccination will protect against Omicron: What symptoms to expect

    South African Medical Association Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee, the first to detect the new COVID-19 variant speaking to news agency ANI listed out the symptoms. She however advised everyone to get vaccinated as this will protect you.

    Those infected with the Omicron variant could have the following symptoms:

    • Body pain
    • Sore muscles
    • Headache
    • Tiredness

    There will not be complaints of loss of smell or taste as was the case with the Delta variant.

    This shows that Omicron is milder than the Delta variant

    Currently there are not many cases at hospitals

    At the hospital level the picture may change. We need to wait and see

    At a hospital in Botswana, two young unvaccinated people got very illl

    The vaccination will help protect you

    More CORONAVIRUS VARIANT News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus variant Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X