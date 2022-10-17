YouTube
    Uttarakhand teen murder: Sexual assault ruled out in forensic report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Preliminary forensic examination reports of the visceral samples of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, have ruled out sexual assault, a police officer said on Monday.

    Ankita Bhandari's murder allegedly by her employer Pulkit Arya, who is the son of a former BJP leader, and his two accomplices, had triggered a massive public outrage with people demanding the hanging of the killers, news agency PTI reported.

    The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity.

    He said new findings support the post-mortem report issued by AIIMS, Rishikesh, which had also ruled out a sexual assault on the victim, he said.

    Uttarakhand: BJP leader's wife killed in crossfire between cops and mining mafia Uttarakhand: BJP leader's wife killed in crossfire between cops and mining mafia

    Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices have been put behind bars while investigation by an SIT into the case is in progress.

    The probe by the SIT, headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, is nearing its conclusion following which a chargesheet will be filed in the case, the official said.

    The body of Bhandari (19) was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on September 24.

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 13:22 [IST]
