Uttarakhand's development among top priorities of double engine govt: PM Modi in Almora

Almora, Feb 11: The development of Uttarakhand is among the top priorities of the BJP's double engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a rally here for the February 14 assembly elections.

He also said that infrastructure development in the state's border villages is the BJP's priority and people will benefit from the Parvatmala and the Vibrant Village projects. The prime minister announced that work on the Jamrani Dam project will start soon.

The Manaskhand tourism circuit will be developed in the Kumaon region of the state on priority over the next five years, he said.

While addressing the rally, Modi also said that the huge turnout indicates that Uttarakhand has made up its mind about voting once again for the "double engine" government.

Sharpening attack on Congress, Prime Minister said that while the BJP government works with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', the Opposition parties believe in the principle of 'divide everyone, loot together'.

Taking a jibe at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, he said that only the brother-sister duo is campaigning. "Don't they have any other leaders left in the party", the PM questioned.

Prime Minister further slammed the previous government for ignoring border villages, tehsils, districts of Uttarakhand.

"In the earlier governments, the border villages, tehsils, districts of Uttarakhand were ignored. The BJP government has made a plan for the development of the border area. For these border areas, we have made a 'Vibrant Village' scheme," he said.

Polling will be held in the state in a single phase for the 70-member assembly.

Friday, February 11, 2022, 14:37 [IST]