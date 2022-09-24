Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Angry locals attack Yamkeshwar MLA's vehicle

India

pti-PTI

Dehradun, Sep 24: Angry locals on Saturday damaged the vehicle of Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh allegedly over her late response to the murder of a 19-year-old girl who worked as a receptionist at a resort.

People smashed the rear windscreen of the legislator's car when she was passing by Cheela canal, from where the body of the girl was fished out earlier in the day. Bisht escaped the attack unhurt and was escorted to safety by the police personnel.

The people alleged that despite being a woman, the MLA not only failed to fight for justice for "the daughter of Yamkeshwar" but also reacted to the incident days after her murder. The girl was allegedly killed by the resort owner, a BJP leader's son, and his two other employees.

According to Uttarakhand police chief, the girl was killed because she refused to engage in "special services" with resort guests as demanded by the resort owner.

Before her body was found, she was reported missing by her parents after they could not find her in her room Monday morning. Locals in Bhogpur had on Friday also hurled stones at 'Vanantara', the resort at the heart of the controversy, breaking several of its panes. A pickle factory inside the resort premises mysteriously caught fire on Saturday.

However, the fire did not spread due to rain. The resort has been sealed and police personnel deployed at the site, Pauri DM Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.