Uttarakhand rains: IMD issues Orange alert for today, Yellow alert tomorrow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, May 23: Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for today and a Yellow Alert tomorrow in view of the rain in Uttarakhand.

According to the Met Department, winds of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour are likely to blow at some places in the plains of the state and 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in the mountainous areas.

Also, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the Kumaon division. After which the District Administration and SDRF have been alerted.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Kedarnath dropped on Monday due to snowfall, said the authorities. There was extreme cold in the area. The snowfall had started last evening and people were seen taking refuge under umbrellas.

The hills around Baba Kedarnath temple looked white and unstained due to snowfall.

Despite the bitter cold, a large number of pilgrims were present for darshan on Monday.

Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 16:14 [IST]