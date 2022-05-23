YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand rains: IMD issues Orange alert for today, Yellow alert tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, May 23: Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for today and a Yellow Alert tomorrow in view of the rain in Uttarakhand.

    According to the Met Department, winds of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour are likely to blow at some places in the plains of the state and 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in the mountainous areas.

    Uttarakhand rains: IMD issues Orange alert for today, Yellow alert tomorrow
    Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of the monsoon season.PTI Photo

    Also, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the Kumaon division. After which the District Administration and SDRF have been alerted.

    Meanwhile, the temperature in Kedarnath dropped on Monday due to snowfall, said the authorities. There was extreme cold in the area. The snowfall had started last evening and people were seen taking refuge under umbrellas.

    The hills around Baba Kedarnath temple looked white and unstained due to snowfall.

    Despite the bitter cold, a large number of pilgrims were present for darshan on Monday.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather rains

    Story first published: Monday, May 23, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X