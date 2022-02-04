YouTube
    Dehradun, Feb 4: The BJP has expelled six rebels from the party in Uttarakhand, who had entered the fray as independents against its official nominees, for six years.

    Uttarakhand polls: Six BJP rebels expelled

    Those expelled include Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral, Tika Prasad Maikhuri, Mahaveer Singh Rangad, Jitendra Negi, Dhirendra Chauhan and Manoj Shah, Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

    Their expulsion follows the failure of the BJP leadership to persuade them to withdraw from the fray in favour of the party's official nominees.

    Thukral is contesting as an independent from Rudrapur, Maikhuri from Karnaprayag, Rangad from Dhanolti, Negi from Doiwala, Chauhan from Kotdwar and Manoj Shah from Bhimtal after being denied a party ticket. Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 14.

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 13:20 [IST]
