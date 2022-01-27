YouTube
    Uttarakhand polls: Rawat’s daughter to contest from Haridwar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 27: Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat will now contest the February 14 assembly elections from Lalkuan seat instead of Ramnagar, which was announced earlier.

    The Congress changed Mr Rawat's seat in the third list of 10 candidates announced late on Wednesday. In this list, the party changed the seats of five of its previously nominated candidates.

    It also nominated Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat from the Haridwar rural assembly seat.

    He had unsuccessfully contested from the Kichcha and Haridwar rural assembly seats in the last assembly polls in 2017.

    Rawat replaces Sandhya Dalakoti for the Lalkuan seat, while Mahender Pal Singh will now contest in Mr Rawat's place from Ramnagar assembly constituency.

    Singh was earlier nominated by the party to contest the Kaladhungi assembly seat, from where the party has now fielded Mahesh Sharma.

    The Congress also nominated Gaurav Chaudhary in place of Mohit Uniyal for the Doiwala assembly seat and Ravi Bahadur replaced Barkha Rani for the Jwalapur-SC seat.

    The party has nominated Yashpal Rana from Roorkee.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:13 [IST]
