Uttarakhand polls: Cong working president questions Harish Rawat's candidature from Ramnagar

India

pti-PTI

Dehradun, Jan 26: Uttarakhand Congress working president Ranjit Rawat has expressed displeasure of the candidature of former CM Harish Rawat from Nainital's Ramnagar, a seat from where he was hopeful of getting the party ticket.

In a purported video that surfaced on social media, Ranjit Rawat is seen questioning the party's move while demanding that Harish Rawat's candidature be withdrawn.

"Will you let someone else (Harish Rawat) reap the harvest of a barren land which you made fertile," he is seen asking party workers in the video.

"Someone who wants to be made the party's face for the polls, claiming people would vote in his name, would have had no problem contesting from any other seat," he said.

Terming the party's decision "wrong", he asks the party high command to withdraw it.

"If it does not, then you decide what to do with someone who despite having been chief minister does not have a seat," Rawat said referring to Congress campaign head Harish Rawat, who lost both the seats he contested in the 2017 Assembly polls.

"I will go with whatever you decide. No decisions can be taken unilaterally in social and political life," Ranjit Rawat is heard saying in the video.

Though Ranjit Rawat had lost the Ramnagar seat to the BJP candidate in the 2017 Assembly polls, he had worked hard in the constituency and was expecting party ticket from there this time.

However, the Congress declared Harish Rawat as its candidate from the seat in its second list on Monday, disappointing Ranjit Rawat.