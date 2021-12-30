Uttarakhand: PM Modi to inaugurate 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 cr today

PM Modi likely to address rally in Punjab on January 5, may share stage with Amarinder

Dehradun, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldwani in Uttarakhand today and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over 17 thousand 500 crore rupees. Among the 23 projects, foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over 14 thousand 100 crore rupees.

These projects cover a wide array of sectors and areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, and drinking water supply.

The programme will witness inauguration of six projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve sewerage network in Nainital.

The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over 3400 crore rupees.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at the cost of about 5750 crore rupees. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was lying pending for many years. Prime Minister's vision to prioritise long pending projects is the force behind the project's foundation stone being laid.

This project of national importance will enable irrigation of about 34,000 hectare additional land, produce 300 MW hydropower and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision to improve connectivity at far-flung places of the country, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple road sector projects worth about 8700 crore rupees would be done.

The projects whose foundation stones would be laid include four laning of 85 kilometre Moradabad-Kashipur Road to be built at a cost of over 4000 crore rupees and two laning of 22 Kilometre stretch of Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road and 18 kilometre stretch of Kiccha to Pantnagar.

These road projects will improve connectivity of Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region and also the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit industrial areas in Rudrapur and Lalkuan besides improving the accessibility of Jim Corbett National Park.

The foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometres at a cost of more than 625 crore rupees and construction of 151 bridges at a cost of about 450 crore rupees.

The road projects being inaugurated by Mr Modi include a project of 99 kilometre road widening from Nagina to Kashipur built at the cost of over 2500 Crore rupees and projects to widen road at three stretches in the strategic Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road built under all-weather road project at the cost of over 780 crores.

The strategic Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road will now have all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the army to the border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh.

He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of about 2400 homes for the economically weaker section in the cities of Sitarganj and Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision to create new avenues for tapping the inherent potential of a region, the foundation stone of a 41 acre Aroma Park at Kashipur and a 40 acre Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj will be laid.

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 8:37 [IST]