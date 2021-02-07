YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand glacier burst: VP Naidu offers prayers

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Feb 07: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday prayed for the safety of those affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off at Joshimath.

    Venkaiah Naidu
    Venkaiah Naidu

    A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river causing large-scale devastation.

    More than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing, officials said.

    Deeply concerned about glacier burst in Uttarakhand: Prez

    Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

    "I join the nation in praying for the safety of all those affected by the flash flood caused by a glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

    The vice president said he is sure that the state and central governments are trying their best to mitigate the crisis.

    More UTTARAKHAND News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand venkaiah naidu

    Story first published: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X