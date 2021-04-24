YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand glacier central government

    Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two dead, 291 labourers rescued; government on high alert

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: As many as two people have died after an avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district near the India-China border at around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Indian Army said. The road access is cut off at four to five locations due to multiple landslides and Border Road Task Force (BRTF) teams from Joshimath are currently working.

    glacier

    According to reports, a total of 291 labourers have been safely rescued and are now at the Army camp. "Rescue operations to locate other labourers are continuing," said Indian Army.

    The force said that the rescue operations were launched by the Indian Army immediately after an avalanche hit about four km ahead of Sumna village, a location on Sumna-Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand.

    India reports new record of 3,46,786 COVID-19 positive cases, 2,624 deaths in last 24 hoursIndia reports new record of 3,46,786 COVID-19 positive cases, 2,624 deaths in last 24 hours

    A Border Road Organisation (BRO) detachment and two labour camps exist nearby for road construction work along this axis. An Army camp is located three kilometres from Sumna village.

    "The area has experienced heavy rains and snow since last 5 days, which is still continuing," the force said.

    To fight surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajnath approves delegation of emergency financial powers to AFMSTo fight surge in COVID-19 cases, Rajnath approves delegation of emergency financial powers to AFMS

    The road access is cut off at four to five locations due to multiple landslides. Border Road Task Force (BRTF) teams from Joshimath are working to clear slides enroute from Bhapkund to Sumna since Friday evening.

    "It is expected to take another six to eight hours to clear this complete axis," the Indian Army said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the water level in the Rishi Ganga river has risen by two feet.

    The Central government is monitoring the situation and has alerted all the stakeholders for rescue operations.

    MORE uttarakhand NEWS

    Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X