Uttarakhand glacier burst: CM releases Rs 20 crores fund for relief and rescue operation

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chamoli, Feb 08: Uttarkhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has released Rs 20 crores from State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation following glacier burst in Chamoli after conducting a review meeting on Monday.

A total of 14 bodies were recovered while over 170 people are still missing after the glacier break in Chamoli.

Over 170 labourers -- 148 employed at the NTPC plant and 22 at Rishiganga -- are said to be missing, a spokesperson said while quoting the project-in charge.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director, on the other hand, informed rescue operations in Uttarakhand may continue for 24 to 48 hours.

"There's accessibility issue because it is a tough terrain. By road, only two teams could manage to reach...the remaining teams were airlifted. It's difficult to predict how long," added the NDRF Director.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rawat announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".

Jharkhand government has issued helpline numbers for people of Jharkhand who are stranded at Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to glacier burst.