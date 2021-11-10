YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh: Security tightened at railway stations in nine districts after bomb threat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Meerut (UP), Nov 10: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the city, the superintendent of Meerut City Railway Station received a bomb-threat letter at railway stations and temples in nine districts, including Meerut.

    Uttar Pradesh: Security tightened at railway stations in nine districts after bomb threat

    Following the threat letter, security was tightened at all railway stations although police believed it to be a hoax. As per Railway Police DSP Sudesh Kumar Gupta, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections at the GRP police station after receiving a letter on Tuesday.

    Gupta said prima facie, it seems to be a hoax. It may be recalled that the Hapur Railway Station superintendent's office received a similar letter on October 30.

    Station Superintendent RP Singh said the letter threatened bomb blasts at many temples and railway stations in nine districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Khurja, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shahjahanpur.

    In view of the proposed visit of the chief minister to Meerut on Thursday, the police administration has increased vigil, Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said. PTI

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X