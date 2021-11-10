Uttar Pradesh: Security tightened at railway stations in nine districts after bomb threat

Akhilesh may even convert to get Muslim votes: UP minister

Meerut (UP), Nov 10: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the city, the superintendent of Meerut City Railway Station received a bomb-threat letter at railway stations and temples in nine districts, including Meerut.

Following the threat letter, security was tightened at all railway stations although police believed it to be a hoax. As per Railway Police DSP Sudesh Kumar Gupta, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections at the GRP police station after receiving a letter on Tuesday.

Gupta said prima facie, it seems to be a hoax. It may be recalled that the Hapur Railway Station superintendent's office received a similar letter on October 30.

Station Superintendent RP Singh said the letter threatened bomb blasts at many temples and railway stations in nine districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Khurja, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shahjahanpur.

In view of the proposed visit of the chief minister to Meerut on Thursday, the police administration has increased vigil, Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said. PTI

