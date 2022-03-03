Uttar Pradesh phase 6 elections: Check out constituency wise voting percentage till 1 pm
Lucknow, Mar 3: About 36.33 per cent voting was witnessed till 1pm for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday.
The prominent faces among the 676 candidates contesting on 57 seats spread across 10 districts in this phase include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj.
The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Around 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.
So far, voting for 292 of the 403 Assembly seats has been completed. The final phase of the elections on the remaining 54 seats will be held on March 7.
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 46 of the 57 seats.
Check out constituency-wise voting percentage
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा सामान्य निर्वाचन 2022— CEO UP #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ceoup) March 3, 2022
छठे चरण के अंतर्गत 10 जनपदों में अपराह्न 01 बजे तक कुल औसतन मतदान 36.33% रहा।#ECI#AssemblyElections2022#GoVote#GoVoteUP_Phase6 pic.twitter.com/f5W3PbH743