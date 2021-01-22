Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: AAP fields 40 candidates in Moradabad

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Jan 22: In the upcoming Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat elections, 40 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Moradabad have applied to the District President to fight elections for the zilla panchayat. Accoridng to reports, these 40 candidates have applied to contest from 39 wards.

The reports further stated that those who have applied to the District President will be fielded with the support of the AAP only after an elaborate interview is conducted to determine the right candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections in Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh police drops charges against Karnataka man under anti-conversion law

According to the District President, Jabir Hussain, aspiring candidates have started applying from all wards. However, a final decision will be made in consultation with all the leaders of the party. Sanjay Singh, the AAP leader who is in-charge of the party in the state of UP had informed the party workers in November that application forms for UP gram panchayat elections can be filled by the aspiring candidates and given to the District President.

He had also said that the party will make changes in the committees at both the state and district levels, so that they have representatives in every village of the state.

The party has decided to field candidates on all seats in the State gram panchayat elections. This comes after the AAP emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat polls on Monday. The party has won 70 seats across 13 districts of the state. As many as 300 candidates from the party had fought elections on January 15.

In a statement, AAP said that its surge was credited to its women workers, who make up 50 per cent of the winning seats. AAP won gram panchayats in 13 districts namely Hingoli, Bhandara, Solapur, Latur, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Nashik, Gondia, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Jalna and Yavatmal.