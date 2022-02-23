YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttar Pradesh is with BJP, says PM Modi at rally in Barabanki

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 23: Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Yogi-Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in Uttar Pradesh.

    Prime Narendra Modi

    Addressing a rally in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said "Today, 15 crore people, who are getting free ration in UP, are working hard for the victory of BJP. The poor, middle class, elders who got 28 crore free vaccines during this corona pandemic, they are ensuring its victory by becoming representatives of BJP."

    "It is this corona vaccine due to which today, the youth are able to go to school and college. Business has resumed. This is why UP is saying...Only BJP will come back to power! Only Yogi will come back to power," he said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 14:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X