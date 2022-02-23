For Quick Alerts
Uttar Pradesh is with BJP, says PM Modi at rally in Barabanki
Lucknow, Feb 23: Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Yogi-Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing a rally in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said "Today, 15 crore people, who are getting free ration in UP, are working hard for the victory of BJP. The poor, middle class, elders who got 28 crore free vaccines during this corona pandemic, they are ensuring its victory by becoming representatives of BJP."
"It is this corona vaccine due to which today, the youth are able to go to school and college. Business has resumed. This is why UP is saying...Only BJP will come back to power! Only Yogi will come back to power," he said.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 14:08 [IST]