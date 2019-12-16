  • search
    'Used minimum force': Delhi police amid anger over crackdown on Jamia students

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The Delhi Police''s crime branch will investigate the Jamia violence and people should not pay any heed to social media rumours, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said on Monday.

    Randhawa maintained that police used "maximum restraint, minimum force" despite being "provoked" by protesters.

    Used minimum force: Delhi police amid anger over crackdown on Jamia students
    Students raise slogans as they protest against Delhi Police.PTI Photo

    "There was no firing, there have been no casualties in Jamia violence. The crime branch will investigate Jamia violence. Thorough investigation will be done and accountability will be fixed," he said at a press conference.

    In solidarity, How universities across India united for Jamia students, condemn 'police attack​'

    "Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged during the violence. One policeman is in the ICU," he added.

    Randhawa said the police is keeping a watch on social media.

    "We are monitoring social media. I appeal students and public at large to not pay any heed to rumours," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
